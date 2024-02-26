What's the buzz? Utah has cheapest electricity in US, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to power, Utah is expected to have the cheapest electricity costs in the entire county, according to a new study that looks at predicted electricity bills in 2024.

The study from Texas Electricity Ratings analyzed data from the Environmental Investigation Agency to estimate electricity costs for the upcoming year.

Utah had the lowest predicted electricity bill at $1,047.27, nearly $2,500 less than Hawaii's, the state with the highest predicted costs. The low power costs and ranking comes even as the study shows Utahns are expected to see a 4.5% increase in electric bills over the next two years.

In 2023, Utah residents paid 11.03 per kilowatt-hour for electricity, 1.5 times lower than the national average.

According to VermontBiz, to determine the predicted bills, the study compared costs from Nov. 2022 and 2023 with an annual increase factored in.

STATE WITH LOWEST PREDICTED ELECTRICITY BILLS IN 2024