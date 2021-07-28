New statewide mask mandate not likely in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says almost all Utahns should be wearing masks when in indoor public cases.

Despite the guidance, public policy is unlikely to change in public schools or from state government.

The guidance came from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others," Walensky told reporters in a conference call.

Utah's four least populated counties, Daggett, Piute, Rich and Wayne have low transmission and Sevier County has moderate transmission.

Those counties combined have less than one percent of the state's population, the rest of Utah is in Substantial and High transmission.

Walensky was most specific in recommending mask wearing in K-12 schools. Such a requirement is now illegal in Utah following a law passed by Utah’s legislature and signed by Governor Spencer Cox.

