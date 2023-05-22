Utah Highway Patrol seeking public's help to identify dangerous motorcycle rider

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Utah law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to identify a motorcycle rider who they say fled from a traffic stop before leading them on a pursuit at recklessly high speeds.

The rider reached at least 120 miles per hour during the pursuit, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The rider, pictured above, was followed by the Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter for about 70 miles before eventually eluding them.

UHP said the incident started Sunday when a trooper attempted to pull the sport bike over on Trapper's Loop Road (State Route 167) in Weber County for traveling at an "alarming rate of speed," estimated at over 100 mph. The rider fled from the trooper, who decided to not pursue it. The rider continued northbound on SR-167 and was spotted a short time later by the DPS helicopter, which then began following the bike. The rider made a U-turn on Trapper's Loop and headed south at "extreme speeds," then got onto Interstate 84 and headed west.

The rider then took I-84 until Riverdale, where they got on I-15 and headed south. At this point, UHP said the rider was "exhibiting a flagrant disregard for public safety while weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 120 mph."

The biker eventually got onto I-80 in Salt Lake City and headed west, nearing the Tooele County line before getting off the freeway near the Great Saltair. The rider then got on SR-201 and headed back east, passing through Magna and West Valley City.

UHP said the helicopter crew eventually lost sight of the bike near 5600 West in the Lake Park area of West Valley.

Google Maps This map shows the approximate route taken by the motorcyclist while being followed by the DPS chopper.

"Due to the reckless speeds and dangerous driving exhibited during this incident, the Utah Highway Patrol is urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying the driver involved," a press release from UHP read.

Officials say the bike is a BMW S1000RR with white trim, and they believe the rider is male.

Anyone who recognizes the motorcycle or the rider is asked to call UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800.