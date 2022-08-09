Utah Highway Patrol vying to win 'America's Best Looking Cruiser' competition

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement and pin-up calendars normally aren't handcuffed together, but the Utah Highway Patrol hopes to soon be tacked on walls like a wanted poster.

UHP has put up its finest four-wheel machinery to compete in the "America's Best Looking Cruiser" contest against the country's other highway patrol agencies.

Like a high-octane Miss America pageant for law enforcement vehicles, the American Association of State Troopers organizes the contest that awards the top vote-getters with a spot on the organization's annual calendar.

For its entry, the Utah Highway Patrol went all out and submitted a can't-miss photo of its cruiser sitting against a star-filled sky on the Bonneville Salt Flats. The sultry pic subtly says "look at me," while playing coy and confident, as opposed to the desperate cruisers featured in photos submitted by more insecure states.

Voting is now open through Aug. 25, with UHP fans needing to CLICK HERE to vote for their beloved cruiser.