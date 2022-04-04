Utah Highway Patrol warns of crackdown on reckless drivers during spring break

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now a large portion of Utah students and their families are enjoying spring break week. That means there’s a lot of people traveling on the roads.

St. George is a very popular spot for Spring Breakers and that’s where we caught up with Trooper Mike Alexander Monday morning.

Washington County is also where a double fatal motorcycle accident happened Sunday.

Trooper Alexander says UHP wanted to have a few extra hands on deck in that area to act as a visible presence for the increased crowds. He wants to remind everyone out there to take your time getting where you need to go.

“Yeah, everybody’s in a hurry, everybody wants to get out go have some fun and enjoy their time off work and spend time with their family and things," Trooper Alexander said. "But we’d really like to encourage, you know a reduction in the main, dangerous driving behaviors that we see out here and that would be speed, making sure people are wearing their seatbelts not driving while impaired and avoiding any kind of reckless or drowsy driving things like that.”

Before heading down to St. George this weekend, Trooper Alexander says he himself was nearly hit by a driver who ran a red light in Taylorsville.

He says he avoided the collision because he has been keeping his head on a swivel and was alert that possibility.