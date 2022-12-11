Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Highway Patrol's year-end stats show some increases, some decreases

file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash.JPG
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers.
file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash.JPG
Posted at 7:29 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 21:29:24-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol has released its data on crashes and traffic stops throughout the state so far this year.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 5, 2022, there were 55,299 total crashes on Utah's streets and highways — a 1-percent decrease from the same timeframe last year. Of those, 284 were fatal, which UHP said is a 3-percent increase.

There have been 23 wrong-way crashes on all roads throughout the state this year, 16 of which were on highways under the UHP's jurisdiction. Seven of them were fatal, and five of those were "UHP crashes." There were five fatal wrong-way crashes last year, all of which UHP responded to.

Category20212022
Statewide* crashes55,75655,299 (1% decrease)
UHP crashes16,34215,642 (4% decrease)
Statewide fatal crashes276284 (3% increase)
UHP fatal crashes135113 (16% decrease)
Statewide wrong-way crashes2623 (12% decrease)
UHP wrong-way crashes2116 (24% decrease)

*"Statewide crashes" refers to the total amount of crashes, including those that were not under the Highway Patrol's jurisdiction.

The following data was also shared by UHP; however, this year's numbers are only through Dec. 5 while the 2021 data is for the entire year.

Category2021 2022
Total contacts280,013289,065
DUI arrests3,7512,871
Seatbelt violations13,67814,455
Speeding123,234124,860
Equipment safety39,08041,332
Wrong-way drivers158127
100+ mph4,7295,946
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere