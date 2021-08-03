Utah home to the cheapest pepperoni pizza in the US

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents may complain about home prices and the stratospheric cost of a gallon of gas in the Beehive State, but there is one category where it pays to be a Utahn: Pepperoni pizza.

That's right, a pizza pie topped with slices of meat made from cured pork and seasoned beef is cheaper in Utah than anywhere else in the country.

The 2021 US Pizza Index from expensivity.com aims to turn up the cost of delicious pizza in all 50 states.

The study found that at $6.49, Utah is the only state where the average cost of a pepperoni pizza is under seven bucks. That's $9 cheaper than Oklahoma, home of the most expensive pie in the country.

(Unfortunately, the creators behind the study did not list where they found this cheap Utah pizza, but just knowing it's out there is reason enough to pack the family in the car and head out on a pizza journey.)

While a pepperoni pizza brings relief to Utah wallets, a less expensive plain cheese pie can be found in North Dakota where the average cost is just $6.64, as opposed to $7 in Utah.