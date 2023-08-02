Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah home up for sale is out of this world

Utah UFO home
Zillow
Utah UFO home
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 14:07:41-04

HURRICANE, Utah — A Utah home currently on the market in Hurricane is one that should garner plenty of interest from E.T. or Fox Mulder.

The uniqueness of the home is instantly identifiable by the "Hangar 18" sign painted on the outside. But it's the inside that truly takes people on a trip out of this world.

UFO Home7.png

Smack dab in the middle of the building is a bedroom built and decorated to look like a UFO, complete with round walls, eerie lighting, and photos of outer space.

UFO Home5.png

While the house may scream, "Take me to your leader," it also looks like a lot of fun. Slides and tunnel-like access points are found, along with a futuristic gaming area that looks like the bridge of the USS Enterprise.

Bunk beds inside the unit are called cryo pods and have mysterious tanks pumping mysterious gasses attached nearby... all in jest, of course.

UFO Home4.png

Of course, that kind of immersive experienced doesn't come cheap as the 8-bedroom, 8-bath home is currently listed on Zillow for $1,890,000. At that price, the UFO house should be able to transport residents to Mars, Venus or star systems strewn throughout the vast universe.

UFO Home1.png

Although the majority of the house seems to be its space age decor, other aspects are more "normal" and it features a killer backyard and pool deck. All in all, a perfect for those who know the "Truth is out there," but want to chill and relax at the same time.

UFO Home8.png
UFO Home3.png
UFO Home2.png
UFO Home10.png
UFO Home9.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere