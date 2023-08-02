Utah home up for sale is out of this world

HURRICANE, Utah — A Utah home currently on the market in Hurricane is one that should garner plenty of interest from E.T. or Fox Mulder.

The uniqueness of the home is instantly identifiable by the "Hangar 18" sign painted on the outside. But it's the inside that truly takes people on a trip out of this world.

Zillow

Smack dab in the middle of the building is a bedroom built and decorated to look like a UFO, complete with round walls, eerie lighting, and photos of outer space.

While the house may scream, "Take me to your leader," it also looks like a lot of fun. Slides and tunnel-like access points are found, along with a futuristic gaming area that looks like the bridge of the USS Enterprise.

Bunk beds inside the unit are called cryo pods and have mysterious tanks pumping mysterious gasses attached nearby... all in jest, of course.

Of course, that kind of immersive experienced doesn't come cheap as the 8-bedroom, 8-bath home is currently listed on Zillow for $1,890,000. At that price, the UFO house should be able to transport residents to Mars, Venus or star systems strewn throughout the vast universe.

Although the majority of the house seems to be its space age decor, other aspects are more "normal" and it features a killer backyard and pool deck. All in all, a perfect for those who know the "Truth is out there," but want to chill and relax at the same time.

