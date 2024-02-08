Utah hosts statewide date night to improve marriages

SALT LAKE CITY — Skip the flowers and chocolate this Valentine's Day and instead sign up for an online event dedicated to building healthier marriages.

Well, let's be honest, you should still probably pick up flowers and chocolate to make Valentine's Day extra sweet.

The virtual date night is co-sponsored by Utah State University and the state-funded Utah Marriage Commission.

"If you need an inexpensive way to learn about improving your relationship and have fun at the same time, please plan to attend," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in a promotional video.

Cox and Utah's First Lady Abby Cox said they understand how important it is to constantly improve a relationship, no matter how busy life gets.

"We love serving the state of Utah. But what we love even more is spending time with each other," he explained. "That doesn't happen as often as we would like these days. But we know how important it is to take time for our marriage. No matter how busy we are."

Couples will jump online on Friday, February 9 from 4-9:30 p.m. to participate in workshops that include topics like intimacy, communication and staying connected.

“We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the nation, and we are confident the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship," said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County in a release. "Given the challenges of the past couple of years, this information is more important than ever.”

Then, attendees will come together virtually to listen to keynote speaker Larry Weaver, an internationally touring motivational speaker and comedian.

In addition to the workshops and keynote speaker, couples will also get access to more than ten on-demand courses to watch at any time and a video library with even more resources to build a marriage.

The best part of the workshop? Tickets only cost $15 per couple. Organizers hope the cheap date night helps partnerships across Utah strengthen their relationships.