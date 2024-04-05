Utah hotel makes 'Best New Hotels of 2024' list

MOAB, Utah — While it may seem like heresy to some, a new hotel in Moab that actually exists without televisions and, dare we say, no Wi-Fi is drawing rave reviews, even making a list of "Best New Hotels of 2024."

Staff at ULUM Moab, which is actually situated about 25 minutes outside Moab, is celebrating after being honored with a selection to AFAR Magazine's best new hotels in the world list.

The hotel, which opened last week, is the only Utah location, and one of only five U.S. locations in total, to make the final cut of 31 hotels.

Instead of standard rooms, ULUM Moab's 50 suite tents mix the best of the outdoor experiences that make Utah so unique, but adds luxury hotel amenities for a special stay, including a white linen restaurant and pools.

"ULUM Moab really is for anyone who loves adventure and the outdoors," said May Lilley, Chief Marketing Officer for ULUM Resorts.

The ULUM site is nestled among Bureau of Land Management property and enclosed by a red rock rim in southeast Utah. Each tent has an elevated deck with a king-sized bed, rain shower and wood burning stove.

Yes, there are no TVs or Wi-Fi to connect, but it's that disconnect that the hotel believes is a main selling point.

"We really encourage guests to connect with themselves and with others and with nature," Lilley explained.

Pronounced OOH-LOOM, ULUM Moab is a seasonal hotel and resort, remaining open just until weather conditions start to chill things to where glamping becomes not-so-glamorous.

The hotel hopes guests will be the ones with smiles on their faces during upcoming stays, but right now it's the staff with peps in their step after receiving the AFAR honor.

"It really is an amazing, incredible acknowledgement of our fabulous staff who make everyone feel like they truly are immersed in nature, but with a really approachable and friendly hospitality," said Lilley.