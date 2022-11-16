Utah human-caused wildfires drop for second straight year

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, human-caused wildfires decreased in the state of Utah despite widespread drought.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands shared the numbers Tuesday showing there were 489 human-caused wildfires throughout the state this year, nearly half the number two years ago.

While the number of wildfires was nearly halved, the total number of acres burned also dropped dramatically from just over 87,000 in 2020 to 24,177 this year.

Data shows the decrease in human-caused wildfires during the following years:

2020 - 946 fires (87,053 acres burned)

- 946 fires (87,053 acres burned) 2021 - 548 (23,146)

- 548 (23,146) 2022 - 489 (24,177



Utah fire officials congratulated residents for changing behaviors and being safe when it comes to starting fires in dry conditions.

“Utahns rose to the occasion and took the challenge to use their Fire Sense this year,” said Brett Ostler with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.