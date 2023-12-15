Utah impacted by bomb threat hoax emails, some schools call for late start

SALT LAKE CITY — Some schools across Utah implemented delayed start for classes on Friday due to "bomb threat" hoax emails circulating across multiple states.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued a statement Friday morning declaring that "all received threats" were determined to be hoaxes.

"DPS is aware of multiple "bomb threat" emails targeting schools in various states, including school districts within Utah. As of our latest assessment, all received threats have been determined to be hoaxes," the statement reads.

"DPS is actively collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to conduct comprehensive investigations into these incidents," DPS continued. "Our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our educational institutions and the communities they serve. The safety of our students and school staff is of utmost importance."

Further details about the emails and which schools were targeted were not made available.

"We want to reassure parents, students, and educators that appropriate measures are being taken to address these threats," DPS stated. "We appreciate the understanding of the public as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our schools and communities."

Multiple parents notified FOX 13 News that schools their children attend were delayed Friday due to the situation including Mountain West Montessori Academy and Hawthorn Academy.

The Weber School District stated the threat hoax was merely a way to "disrupt the school system."

"Yesterday, we received information from our law enforcement partners that a bomb threat hoax was circulating in schools throughout Idaho and Wyoming," the statement reads. "This morning, the same hoax started hitting schools throughout Utah. In fact, we’ve already received the hoax here at some of our schools."

District officials said they "are confident there is no danger to our schools" and additional law enforcement may be present on campus to ensure safety.