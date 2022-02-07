Utah is one of the most stressed out states in the US, health insurance study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — According to a new study, Utahns are some of the most stressed out people in the country.

International Health Insurance conducted a worldwide study and ranked global cities and countries for how stressed their residents are, based on a number of different categories.

Each US state was analyzed based on factors like air quality, suicide rates, LGBT population density and cost of living.

According to the study, Texas, Montana and New Mexico ranked as the top three respectively for the most stressed out states.

Utah came in the top 10 at sixth most stressed state.

Utah ranks poorly in LGBTQ safety, suicide rate and average air quality index, according to the study.

Here's how the numbers break down:

Utah LGBTQ+ safety rating: 3.70%

Utah suicides per 100,000 people: 21.2

Utah cost of living index score: 102

Utah average air quality index: 23.7

Utah total stress score: 5.92 (out of 10)

William-Russell Most to least stressed states in the US

On the brighter side, Utah ranks as having the some of the most land dedicated to parks in the country. With 23.7% of the state’s land made up of national parks and state parks.

According to the study the top three least stressed states are Delaware, Vermont and Washington.

The study showed, compared to the rest of the world, the U.S. was the third most stressed country following South Korea and Chile.