Utah is the most honest state when it comes to stream sharing

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to sharing passwords to streaming devices, Utahns are as honest as it comes.

With Netflix set to charge users an extra fee for sharing their account login information with others, a new study from time2play asked people if they used someone else's account.

Utah was far and away the most virtuous state in the U.S., with only 23% of residents admitting to using account information that isn't theirs. Ohio at 59% is where the country's highest number of streaming swindlers reside, followed by Illinois and Massachusetts.

Utah, Tennessee and Kansas were the only states to finish below 30%.