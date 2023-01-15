Utah Jazz fans excited about arena name change

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced a name change to their home base Saturday morning.

Vivint Arena will change its name back to the Delta Center at the start of the 50th anniversary season this summer.

The announcement came as exciting news to many Jazz fans heading to Saturday night's game.

“I think it’s like coming back home. It’s like a piece of home," said Ryan Bagshaw.

The Delta Center was first built in 1991 to replace the team's home court at the Salt Palace.

For many, it brought back memories of their time going to games at the arena more than 20 years ago.

“I’m really into nostalgia and memories. My husband passed away this year and we used to bring our kids here all the time together, so it’s great. Delta Center, 100 percent," said Carrie Peterson.

Others thought back to the successes of the team and players who competed under the original name.

"It was the Delta Center long ago, and just brings you back to the heyday with John and Karl and all those players," said Landry Reynolds.

JACK SMITH/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Delta Center erupts in fireworks during the player introductions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls Sunday, June 8, 1997, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Above all, fans were hopeful the new name will bring back old luck for the Jazz.

"Let’s make it back. Let’s get it back here. Delta Center... It’s gonna be great," said Bagshaw.