Utah Jewish federation condemns Bondi Beach shooting

The United Jewish Federation of Utah released a statement condemning the shooting at an Australian Chanukah event that left 16 people dead Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on Bondi Beach as the congregation had gathered to celebrate the start of Chanukah. In addition to the deaths, 38 others were injured.

In a press release, the United Jewish Federation of Utah condemned the shooting as a "blatant act of antisemitic terror."

"Once again, Jews were targeted simply for being Jewish and for celebrating our traditions and our right to religious freedom," says CEO Alex Shapiro. "We must not ignore efforts to normalize hatred or to cloak antisemitism in political rhetoric."

Local media reports that the attack was carried out by two gunmen, one of whom was killed. Other victims include two police officers and a12 year-old child.