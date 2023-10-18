Utah judge finds TikTok in contempt of court

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has found TikTok in contempt of court, demanding the social media giant comply with a series of subpoenas issued by the state of Utah.

“I do find that TikTok is in breach right and now this is the way they’ll purge that contempt charge,” 3rd District Court Judge Mark Kouris said at the end of a hearing on Wednesday.

The judge gave TikTok a Dec. 1 deadline to comply with the state’s subpoenas.

Utah’s Department of Commerce and its Division of Consumer Protection sought to enforce subpoenas seeking information in the state’s long-running investigation into social media companies. They accused TikTok of not complying with several subpoenas demanding information about the company and how it caters to youth.

Attorneys for TikTok denied they have refused to comply and argued that some of the subpoenas were made moot when Utah filed a lawsuit against the company. The state sued last week, alleging TikTok has violated consumer protection laws by crafting addictive algorithms that harm the mental health of youth and misleading investigators about its operations.

Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes have gone after social media companies, accusing them of harming the mental health of youth.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

