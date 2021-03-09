Utah launches online resource for finding high-quality child care

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah parents and guardians have a new resource for connecting with childcare providers.

The Office of Child Care launched the "Care About Childcare" registry to help parents and guardians make informed decisions about choosing childcare providers that meet their needs.

“With changes to school schedules and work environments, more and more parents are in need of child care,” said Office of Child Care director Rebecca Banner in a news release. “We want families to know they have options. Using this resource is like asking for a good child care recommendation from a friend who knows all of the quality places.”

The website allows parents to find childcare based on geographic location, cost, the child's age and other factors. The registry can also show childcare providers' specialties, such as kindergarten readiness, academic success and emotional or social wellbeing.

The service will also display data, if available, from Utah's Child Care Quality System, a rating system that identifies four quality levels of child care providers.

"While not every program in the state has had an opportunity to receive a certified quality rating, all child care programs regulated by the State of Utah provide a safe and healthy environment for children. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, program observations and scoring will resume for more care providers to be rated," the news release states.