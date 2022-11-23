Utah lawmakers to consider resolution on when to celebrate Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — A state senator is proposing a resolution on when's the best day to celebrate Halloween, hoping to end debates over what nights are best for trick-or-treating and parties.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, told FOX 13 News he has opened a resolution in the upcoming session of the Utah State Legislature. It would recommend that Halloween be largely observed on the last Friday of October (but it would, of course, preserve Oct. 31 as the holiday itself).

A resolution is not legally binding, but is run as a statement by the Utah State Legislature on a particular subject.

Sen. Cullimore said he's heard from his neighbors and even experienced the dilemmas of when children should go out trick-or-treating or when they have school parties. For example, when Halloween falls on a Sunday, there have been community-wide debates about whether children should trick-or-treat on a Saturday instead (U.S. Census data shows roughly 60% of Utah's population belongs to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which urges its members to observe the Sabbath). When Halloween falls on a weekday, Sen. Cullimore said kids are often tired for school from being out the night before.

"I just think for consistency and it’s a good way to end a week with Halloween celebrations," he said. "Some people asked why Friday, not Saturday? Friday is because a lot of kids still like to dress up for Halloween on a school day and celebrate at school."

The idea could also extend to adults, he said. Offices have Halloween parties where people get into the spirit of the holiday. Sen. Cullimore said there is nothing stopping people from celebrating Halloween whenever they'd like, if his resolution were to pass the upcoming legislative session.

However, he hoped it would give some guidance to help communities figure out how to have celebrations for everyone.

"We can do trick-or-treating and all that on a Friday night and have Saturday to sleep it off," he said. "For people who love Halloween — and I love Halloween — this potentially extends the Halloween season a little bit, right?"