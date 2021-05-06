Utah leaders, educators, parents react to school board meeting that was ended by anti-mask protest

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Many across the state from Capitol Hill to the classroom are reacting to Tuesday nights Granite School District board meeting.

“To act in that manner in such a… uncivil way it was very disappointing and disheartening” Ben Horsley, the Granite District Public Information Officer told FOX 13.

During the interview, Horsley highlighted that the district loves to hear from their parents and those involved in the district but says that this meeting was out of line.

The video from the meeting shows public comments which lasted about 10 minutes quickly escalating into a yelling match between members of the audience and the board of Granite School District. At one point one parent screamed “you will listen to us” With a board member responding in kind “no no… we've had our citizen participation.”

Many people in the audience can be heard shouting “No More Masks” as even more parents walked to the front of the room. The board decided to adjourn quickly and Granite School district police escorted them out of the room as parents then took over the meeting.

"Since they're going to leave, we are going to take control” one parent rallied the group from the front of the room with another coming from the back screaming “End the mask mandate now!” That call turned parents to start a vote with the first screaming “I motion… I motion…” and everyone raising their hands to symbolize that they were in agreement.

“To be clear at no point on last nights agenda was the mask mandate a part of that discussion” Horsley said. Granite stated that this will all have to be dealt with on a later date as well. One of the agenda items that was not covered was teacher appreciation day.

“The way those parents or patron or strangers behaved last night on teacher appreciation day…” Deborah Gaterell, a teacher with Granite School District said. “It's one thing to be upset about the mask but its something else entirely to behave like an unruly mob.”

Gaterell is not alone amongst her peers, many of whom took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the way the group behaved. “That behavior would not be tolerated in my classroom let alone and it was completely inappropriate in a public meeting” she said.

The driver behind some of the attendees was the group Utah Parents United, a group with the mission to abolish masks in K-12 schools.

The group had attended several different board meetings that night as well as encouraging parents to go with the hopes of voicing their opinions.

“We do not endorse or sanction those actions that lead to a mob rule mentality.” Corrine Johnson, spokesperson for Utah Parents United said.

She says that the parents who's actions lead to the meeting being shut down were not a part of the group but instead very angry parents who acted as individuals. While she doesn't endorse what happened Johnson admits she understands it by saying “The school districts have the choice to let parents be heard and when those parents weren't heard that was the straw that broke the camels back for them.”

Gaterell said she is skeptical that those in the audience were affiliated with Granite. “I am not even sure that everyone who participated in that meeting is a granite patron” She says “let alone a granite parent” looking at Utah Parents United as a group that rallied many to attend these meetings.

As all of this is happening Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he will not repeal the mask mandate for Utah schools. He says it's necessary to keep student in class and avoid shutting down schools when there's an outbreak.

When approached by parents the GOP convention over the weekend, Cox said, “Let me tell you right now that we are not doing masks in the fall that's not our plan . . . cross my heart.”

The state health department has extended its public order for K-12 schools until June 15th or the end of the school year whichever comes first.

As for Granite School district this has not changed their stance on the mandate at all. "The order on the mask mandate was just re-upped just yesterday through the end of the school year… it was the only portion of public health orders to be re-upped” Ben Horsley with Granite said and in closing saying its “a little bit ironic that this continues to be a hinge point for some people.”