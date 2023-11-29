Utah leaders say Salt Lake City is ready and able to host 2034 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders and Olympic boosters hugged and cheered when the International Olympic Committee announced Salt Lake City as a "preferred host" for the 2034 Winter Games.

"The world’s coming back to Utah and we’re going to put on an amazing party!" exclaimed Governor Spencer Cox.

In an understated announcement from Paris that was broadcast to a crowd gathered outside the Salt Lake City & County Building, the IOC announced it would move Salt Lake City and Utah to the next round of discussions. It is pretty much assured that Utah will host the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This is as good as an award," Gov. Cox told FOX 13 News. "It’s a huge day for Utah. It’s something we’ve been working on for so many years."

Salt Lake City has been working to host another Olympics for years now. The IOC noted the success of the 2002 Winter Games, the fact that there would be no major capital investments needed (Utah has maintained all its existing venues) and overwhelming support from the public and political leaders.

"I don’t think there’s another place in the world that has as much support to host the world through the Olympics and Paralympics as we do in Salt Lake City and the state of Utah," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall told FOX 13 News.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson worked for the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee during the 2002 Winter Games. She was among those who coordinated the army of volunteers that pulled off a successful Olympics.

"We were known after 2002 by the IOC and others for having the best volunteer force. That was special," she said.

Mayor Wilson told FOX 13 News that contracts have already been in place for venues in 2034. Like in 2002, the Salt Palace will host the international news media; the Maverik Center and the speedskating oval in Kearns will return to their former glory; and Salt Lake County recreational facilities will become training venues during the Games.

The Utah State Legislature has already set aside more than $40 million to help spruce up venues.

"We've laid a lot of the groundwork to ensure the facilities are in tip-top shape when 2034 comes around. And just really excited for the community to continue that Olympic spirit," said Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Provo, who sponsored a resolution in the legislature that declared Utah was "ready, willing and able" to host a future Olympics.

Sen. Mitt Romney congratulates Utah leaders on Olympics news:

Romney on Olympics

Fraser Bullock, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said the full IOC will decide to award the 2034 Games in Paris in July.

"We have everything ready," he said. "So we'll review it with them. We’ll go through it and make sure everything is solid from their perspective. They’ll come visit us, see the venues. Really at this point, they know how solid we are so we’re in great shape."

On Friday night, the 2002 Winter Olympic cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah will be lit to celebrate this announcement. One of the state's biggest Olympic boosters, billionaire philanthropist Spence Eccles, told FOX 13 News that Salt Lake City is ready.

"We have to because I'll turn 100 in 2034," he joked. "So I want to make sure we have the Olympics while I'm still here."