Salt Lake City named preferred host of 2034 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is just inches from the finish line for landing the 2034 Winter Olympics following a major announcement by the International Olympic Committee.

During a Wednesday meeting of the organization's executive board in Paris, the IOC announced it will begin a "targeted dialogue" with Salt Lake City bid leaders as Utah looks to host its second-ever Winter Olympics.

While not an official announcement that Salt Lake City has been awarded the Games, the move acknowledges that northern Utah is on the doorstep of playing host for the first time since 2002. Utah officials are feeling so confident, they've scheduled a ceremony for Friday night to re-light the Olympic cauldron outside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"Targeted dialogue" status means there will now be a constant discussion between Utah and IOC leaders, with the IOC taking a deep dive and examining all aspects of the Salt Lake City project to host in 2034.

The IOC explained the responsibilities during the targeted dialogue period as "the host provides detailed plans: about its project; the vision, masterplan, experience for athletes and fans; sustainability, legacy; governance; and economic model. These plans are backed up by a number of guarantees from the host country authorities or other relevant third parties, addressing key elements required to successfully deliver the Games.

During the targeted dialogue period, no other cities or countries can bid on that specific Olympics.

At the end of targeted dialogue, Salt Lake City will be expected to officially be named the host city as long as all IOC conditions are met. That announcement is expected to come just before the Paris games next summer.

The naming of Salt Lake City as a preferred host comes with little surprise as the city was practically alone in bidding for the 2034 Games. Local bid officials had expressed a desire to host in 2034 and not 2030 due to the 2028 Summer Olympics being held in nearby Los Angeles.

With most venues from 2002 able to be reused and practically no new construction needed, as well as its plan to be privately-funded, Salt Lake City's bid was considered to be nearly perfect for a new cost-conscious Olympics era.

“We're ready,” said Fraser Bullock, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. “We have all of our venues in place. We have the friendliest people in the world. We've done the games before. We've got experience. So when you put all those pieces together, we believe we can do absolutely exceptional games.”