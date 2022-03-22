Utah legislature considers special session, override of transgender sports bill veto

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is considering overriding Governor Spencer Cox's expected veto of a bill banning transgender children from participating in school sports, FOX 13 News has learned.

Polling is under way among lawmakers to decide whether to override the governor's veto of House Bill 11. Sources on Utah's Capitol Hill tell FOX 13 News that they believe they have flipped enough votes, with many lawmakers facing tough re-election battles.

The bill, however, would be modified to win over support. In addition to objecting to the ban on transgender children, Gov. Cox complained that the bill did not offer legal protections for school districts in the event of a lawsuit. FOX 13 News is told the bill will be modified to provide $500,000 in legal protections for school districts and the Utah High School Activities Association. That requires a special session.

The bill still would ban transgender children from participating in school sports in middle and high schools. However, in the event Utah loses an inevitable lawsuit, a special commission would be put in place to evaluate transgender children's eligibility to play sports. Gov. Cox had backed the commission and been actively negotiating the bill with LGBTQ rights groups and lawmakers.

On the last night of the session, however, lawmakers passed an amendment instituting the all-out ban. Gov. Cox said it went too far and vowed a veto. Lawmakers have tried to persuade the governor not to veto the bill. Last week, he reiterated he would still veto it.

