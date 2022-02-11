Utah Legislature won't take action on daylight saving time bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The way Utah currently goes about telling the time will remain as is... for now.

A Utah Senate committee voted Friday to not move forward on Senate Bill 175 which would have kept the state on a constant time throughout the year.

Among those who opposed the bill, the ski industry shared concerns over the loss of daylight by failing to make the time change each spring.

"From the ski industry standpoint, please consider the impacts it would have on any business that uses daylight in the winter for further operations, and they need daylight because this would change and impact the workday," said Mike Maughan, president and general manager of Alta Ski Area.

After a short period, the committee voted to end and any further discussion and not move the bill forward to the full Senate this session.