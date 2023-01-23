Utah man arrested after telling police he killed his wife at her own request

ROY, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Roy, claiming she asked him to do so because she was in extreme pain.

He also told police that he killed her earlier in the week but waited about four days to report it.

Police responded to the home of 69-year-old Dave Meyer on Saturday after being told by emergency dispatch that he had possibly killed his wife. Officers took him into custody without incident, then while sweeping the home, they found a woman who was dead. The victim was Meyer's wife, according to court documents, but her name was not included in the report.

Meyer agreed to speak with police after being informed of his Miranda rights, according to the arrest report. He said his wife had been in pain for 11 years because of a car accident, and he had watched her suffer for many years. He said she had been "asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in." He said his wife mainly had back pain and nerve damage.

Meyer explained to investigators that he was rubbing his wife's back one day when he saw his 9mm handgun on the dresser, and he shot her in the head. Police said he couldn't recall exactly what day this occurred, but they believe it was Tuesday.

Meyer said he then left her body in the room for several days before reporting the incident.

He was booked and ordered to be held without bail, facing charges of 1st-degree felony murder and 2nd-degree felony obstruction of justice for waiting several days to report his wife's death.

He also told police that he and his wife used marijuana every night for the past 10 years. Neither of them had medical marijuana cards. Police said this meant he was restricted from possessing firearms, so he also faces two charges of illegal firearm possession. He told police he owned another handgun in addition to the one he allegedly used to kill his wife.

__________

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

__________

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):