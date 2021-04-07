Watch
Utah man attempts record for oldest person to helicopter ski

Snowbird
Junior Bounous
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 07, 2021
SNOWBIRD, Utah — Age is nothing but a number for Utah skier Junior Bounous.

The 95-year-old former Snowbird Director of Skiing, and the resort's very first School Director, hit the slopes Monday to set a new record for the oldest person to helicopter ski.

With an assist from Powerbird Helicopter Skiing, Bounous skied four runs near Snowbird with his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record holder was 94 years and 306 days old. Bounous' record as submitted to Guinness and is under review.

“It was beyond belief to have a day like this,” Bounous said. “I stand here and I feel so sentimental that it’s almost hard to talk about. It was such a special day that was never anticipated or expected.”

Junior Bounous family

