CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man died Wednesday after a snowmobiling accident in Logan Canyon.

The crash occurred in the Peter Sinks area, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office. No further details were immediately available.

The man who died was 63-year-old Almon Bate of Roy.

"We thank Search and Rescue, medics, and AirMed for their response to this tragic accident. We express our condolences to Mr. Bate’s family," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.