Utah man dies while spearfishing off Florida coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 22-year-old Utah man was found Friday after he had gone missing while free diving and spearfishing off the coast of Florida.

Maxwell Roberts was on a boat with four friends when they went into the water. When Roberts didn't resurface, the others called the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Martin County Fire Rescue dive team, along with other agencies, began a search just before 12:45 p.m. and located Roberts' body about 90 minutes later.

Officials say the body was found about 100 feet from where Roberts disappeared in 55 feet of water. Roberts' spear gun had been deployed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

According to WPTV, deputies said the incident appeared to be a freak accident and they believe Roberts got caught up chasing a fish and didn’t resurface for air in time.

Located in Central Florida, Martin County is located on the east coast of the state.

