Utah man drowns at popular waterfall area in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Utah man died by drowning over the weekend at a waterfall in Idaho.

According to police, 31-year-old Cory Collard drowned Saturday afternoon at Pillar Falls, which is located in Twin Falls. He was from Payson, Utah.

Around 1:30 p.m., Collard's leg got caught in one of the holes beneath a waterfall and he drowned, police said. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics before being pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson told FOX 13 News that they have problems at that same area every year. It's a popular tourist area where people swim, slide down the waterfalls, and there are deep holes underneath the falls. People tend to not see the hazards under the water and they don't realize how dangerous it is, police said.