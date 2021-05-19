Police: Utah man shot vehicle, barely missed driver in I-15 road rage incident

POCATELLO, Idaho — A Utah man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a driver on the freeway in Idaho Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, who called the incident a "road rage shooting," 22-year-old Christian Heskett of West Jordan has been charged with aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon. The charge is a felony.

Around 8 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Pocatello, a man driving a white GMC Sierra pickup truck came upon a slower vehicle. Witnesses say the driver of the pickup, later identified as Heskett, fired approximately nine shots at the car from behind.

Police say one of the rounds hit and broke the car's window before going through the hat worn by the driver.

The driver of the car was not hit, but the broken glass did cause minor injuries.

The driver who was shot at then called 911 to report the road rage incident.

Heskett was later reported by another driver on the freeway. The driver said Heskett's vehicle quickly approached his, then Heskett "displayed" a gun at the driver.

That driver then followed Heskett while on the phone with 911.

Heskett was later found by police in his vehicle near Fort Hall Casino and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Heskett's truck had bullet holes in its windshield. They found one rifle and two handguns in his possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional charges are possible.