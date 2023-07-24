Utah man tries to get special gift for wife after tragic loss of their child

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — It’s been almost half a year since Rose Springs Elementary schooler Dallin Cunningham fell off the slide at school and died.

“My wife and I have been struggling together just trying to figure out how to move forward,” said Timothy Cunningham, Dallin’s dad.

On Thursday, the Stansbury Park boy would’ve turned nine.

“On Saturday we went over to the grave as a family and all my daughters took a little bit of time to talk to their brother and then we sang some more songs as a family,” said Cunningham.

Music has always been a huge part of the Cunningham family in moments of happiness and unimaginable grief.

“When they took him off life support, I held him in my arms and sang him some songs and my wife sang, too,” he said.

On top of losing his only son, Cunningham is also battling a brain tumor, making him unable to go to work.

After all his family has been through this year, he wants to gift his wife a baby grand piano, but needs your help keeping it a surprise.

“There’s nothing that can replace his presence, but there are things that can help us feel at peace with him being gone,” he said.

The community has rallied behind the family before by writing letters and memories of Dallin and tying ribbons with his favorite color around the neighborhood. Cunningham hopes they can rally behind him here, too.

“We’re feeling very bad. We’re terrible, but we’re OK at the same time. We’ll be OK together,” said Cunningham.

Click hereto donate to the GoFundMe. Cunningham hopes to keep this as a surprise to his wife and daughters.