Utah man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot to be evaluated for mental competency

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man charged with attacking officers during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to overthrow the presidential election results will be evaluated for mental competency after he swore and screamed during a court hearing Thursday, according to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, is accused of being part of a mob that shoved police officers and destroyed a fence on the grounds of the Capitol while trying to break through police lines.

Copeland appeared virtually in a Washington, D.C. courtroom on Thursday, and during his appearance repeatedly hung up and screamed that the government is killing people and is taking 70% of his income through taxes before United States Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather had him muted.

In addition to these rants, Copeland invited his friends to join the hearing, though Meriweather ejected one for using an inappropriate screen name.

One of Copeland's lawyers attempted to explain his behavior by saying he is an Iraq war veteran who was shot and wounded, and has been experiencing severe PTSD.

He will now be evaluated for mental competency to stand trial, as ordered by Meriweather.

Prosecutors state that they found Facebook posts from him urging people to bring guns to the Capitol next time since "they are being prosecuted for peaceful protests."