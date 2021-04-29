Utah man charged with participating in Capitol riots threatens more violence

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Washington County man has become the fifth Utahn to be arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, of Apple Valley, was seen on video and photographs assaulting police officers during the insurrection, and obstructing them from keeping the crowd outside the Capitol building.

Copeland was arraigned Wednesday and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court next week. He has been charged with assaulting an officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security found photographs that showed Copeland in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot. Based upon what Copeland was wearing in the photos, the agent was able to identify him as a suspect seen outside the Capitol.

In U.S. Capitol Police footage and a YouTube video, Copeland is seen in a group of people attempting to breach a police line. After pushing someone into a police officer, Copeland allegedly grabbed the riot shield of another officer and pushed back at law enforcement.

Copeland was also observed lowering his body to block other officers from advancing.

In an Instagram video, Copeland is among a group of people who pull a barricade from officers. After the officers responded by deploying "OC spray" at the crowd, Copeland "pushed or threw the fence toward multiple law enforcement law enforcement officers."

An informant told the FBI that Copeland took off from work to be in Washington to attend a rally held by then-President Donald Trump ahead of the riot. Copeland also told the informant that he had gotten "into a scuffle with police outside the Capitol building."

In an interview with the FBI on Feb. 21, Copeland admitted to fighting with police officers, but claimed they were trying to "penetrate the line" of protesters and "steal" members of the crowd.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Copeland admitted to his involvement, but said the crowd was participating in peaceful protests. He then appears to threaten additional violence in the future.

"Unfortunately only one option remains when we return. We bring guns and take the Capitol building without the intention of being peaceful," Copeland wrote.

Copeland is the second Utah resident to be charged with taking part in the riot this week, and the fifth overall.