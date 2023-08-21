Utah man wins $3 million lottery but didn’t find out until weeks later

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man got the biggest birthday present of his life last month, but didn't find out about it until it became a belated gift weeks later.

J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida is a regular lottery player, he calls it his "hobby," who is forced to drive north to Idaho to buy tickets due to Utah's state constitution prohibiting the lottery.

Almeida traveled across the border to Malad ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, which is also his birthday, for a chance at the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot. He used winnings from previous drawings to reinvest in the big jackpot, according to the Idaho Lottery.

On July 4, Almeida's ticket hit the first five numbers, but not the Megaball. Because he had the Megaplier feature, which was 3, he turned a million-dollar winning ticket into a $3 million winner.

However, Almeida had no clue he was a new millionaire until a month later when he drove back to Malad to check on his tickets.

“I had $2, $8, not a lot. And then they scanned this one and told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission. So here I am!” Almeida said.

With a giant check in his hands, Almeida told Idaho Lottery officials that he plans on investing his winnings.

“I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it!”