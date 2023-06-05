Watch Now
Utah man's mobility scooter stolen while awaiting double lung transplant

Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 04, 2023
AURORA, Utah — A Utah family got an amazing call this weekend: after weeks on a waiting list for a double lung donor, they found a match.

This comes after a rollercoaster of emotions this past week.

Bryan Stewart and his wife Virginia have been long-time residents of the rural community of Aurora in central Utah.

But in recent months, they’ve been in need of a little help themselves.

Bryan was diagnosed with black lung — or COPD — and was in need of new lungs. He was on the waitlist for a donor as his new reality changed their lives.

Bryan and Virginia had to relocate and live within the required proximity to the University of Utah Hospital just in case a match was found. But after doing so, late last month the couple's scooters were stolen.

At 24 hours post-surgery, Bryan's niece Erin Buchanan expressed gratitude for how well her uncle was doing, acknowledging that it is still a long road ahead.

Donations to purchase new scooters can be made on a GoFundMe HERE.

