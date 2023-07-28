Utah may lose claim as home to world's largest Costco

SALT LAKE CITY — National parks and natural beauty will always make Utah one of the most envied places on the planet, but the Beehive State may soon lose one very big distinction.

A proposal has been filed to build the world's largest Costco in Fresno, Calif., which would take that claim away from Salt Lake City, which is currently home to the company's biggest location.

At just over 235,000 square feet, the Costco at 300 West in Salt Lake City holds the title of world's largest. However, KABC reports plans are underway to build a warehouse in Fresno that would stand at 241,000 square feet, or the size of four football fields.

If the California location came to pass, it would also include 32 gas pumps and a car wash.

While the proposal is making its way down the pipeline, Fresno residents don't seem to excited about the plan and would rather Salt Lake City keep the title.

"Costco member through and through, absolutely love it. The location, I'm not exactly thrilled about," resident Kati Pitts told KABC.