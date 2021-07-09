Utah may set all-time temperature record this weekend

ST. GEORGE, Utah — If you can't remember the last time it's been this hot in Utah, the record books may back you up as the state could set an all-time record this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City, the forecast for the St. George area is forecast to be within record reach Saturday, with a 30 percent chance of hitting the all-time high of 117 degrees.

Fact: Utah's current state temperature record is 117F.



Current forecast: 30% chance of meeting or exceeding that record Saturday #utwx pic.twitter.com/YYWTI7J3YL — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 9, 2021

The current record was set back on July 5, 1985 in St. George. Salt Lake City previously tied its record high of 107 degrees back on June 15.

A record high would be par for the course when it comes to the Utah's current sweltering summer as June was officially the warmest on record for the state, according to the NWS.

Most of southern Utah is under an Excessive Heat Warning through the weekend, and officials are asking residents to be careful when outdoors during the heat wave.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency tweeted out a post Friday showing the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.