Utah missionary among 2 killed in head-on collision

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Two missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including one from Utah, were killed in a vehicle accident Thursday in New Mexico.

Michael Austin Davis and Tyson Gene Haycock, both 20, died following the head-on collision. A third man, 19-year-old Britton Jeremie Berrett, is currently in stable condition after being seriously injured.

Davis was from Corinne and had been serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission since Aug. 2019. Haycock only began his service last month.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tyson Gene Haycock

"Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them. We pray that their families, friends, and the missionaries they have served alongside, will all feel God’s love and peace, during this difficult time," the church said in a statement.