Utah mom making progress after being critically burned in fire while saving kids

HURRICANE, Utah — Crews didn’t know if she’d make it out of the hospital alive, but a Hurricane mother is overcoming their doubt and proving the lengths she’ll go to save her family from a fire.

The simple act of swinging on the playground with her kids is a luxury Hayle Thompson will never take for granted.

“It’s a miracle. It’s just amazing,” she said.

For years, the Thompson family of six lived in an RV at the Zion’s Gate RV Resort in Hurricane.

A fire broke out overnight on Aug. 15. Thompson and her four sons were all inside.

“It’s something that you always hoped you could do if you had to, but you never want to,” she said.

All the exits were blocked and the family couldn’t escape. Thompson had to break open a window with her bare fist and get each boy out while the flames overtook her.

“The fire was at my back. I was trying to shield the boys with my entire back,” she said.

Medics flew Thompson, her 4-year-old, and her 1-year-old to a Las Vegas hospital, where she stayed for critical care for two months.

Burns covered 40% of her body.

“We also have nightmares,” she said. “It seems like they get more detailed as time goes on.”

Since then, the family has found a new home and the boys are back to school.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family recover. Thompson is grateful for everyone who has pitched in to help.

“It’s incredible to see how much good there is still in the world,” she said.

Thompson decorates cakes for a living. When she broke the window, she cut a nerve in her hand. She was worried she wouldn’t be able to get back to doing what she loves, but she is happy to report she’ll return to work very soon.