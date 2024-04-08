Utah mom wants stricter sentencing laws for vulnerable victims after her daughter was raped by stepdad

WEST JORDAN, Utah — For months, Paula Vigil has been waiting for justice for her 31-year-old daughter, Ashley, who was raped by her former stepdad in October 2022.

After her daughter started having more seizures, Vigil bought cameras to track them and show the doctor.

"I had him help me install them. He knew they were there; he helped me put them up," Vigil said. "Then I found out why everything had changed — because he was raping her."

Ashley had Rett Syndrome. Vigil said that even though she was an adult, she was still a child in many ways. She explained that Ashley could not use her hands, walk, talk, or feed herself.

"I thought because she is in the state as vulnerable as a child, she would be treated as if she were a child," Vigil said. "It wasn't until I met with a prosecutor that he informed me there's no minimum."

Earlier this year, Ashley's former stepdad, Brian Kenneth Urban, pleaded guilty to felony charges including rape and forcible sexual abuse. On April 5, he was sentenced to serve time for five felony charges consecutively: five years to life for each of his two rape convictions, and 1-15 years each for three counts of forcible sexual abuse.

"I want to give the judge and the prosecutor and the police — they did everything they possibly could under the current laws, they gave me the best justice possible," Vigil said.

Although she does feel a sense of justice, Vigil wishes more time was required by Utah law. Now, she's fighting for "Ashley's Law."

"Ashley's law would make mandatory minimum prison sentences the same as if she were a child or if she were elderly," Vigil said.

Sadly, Ashley passed away on March 16. The grief her mom feels has transformed into a passion for change. Vigil hopes to see a bill that will become known as "Ashley's Law" in the next legislative session.

"Their lives are hard enough already, things should be easier, taking care of them should be easier, protecting them should be done," Vigil said.