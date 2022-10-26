Utah named one of the 'breathtaking' places to visit in 2023 by National Geographic

SALT LAKE CITY — Move over Greece, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, it's now Utah's time to shine among the world's best.

While no secret to residents and those who have previously explored the Beehive State, Utah was named Tuesday as one of the 25 "breathtaking" places in the entire world to visit in 2023.

National Geographic said the 25 locations on its list are "under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring."

One of only five locations in the U.S. to make the list, readers were encouraged to "get your adrenaline rush in less visited areas of the popular adventure state of Utah."

Utah's five national parks helped it make the cut, but so did the new observation tower at the Tracy Aviary's Jordan River Nature Center and bike path at the Provo River gorge.

The magazine said its list of destinations was created by its global editors and decided among five categories: community, nature, culture, family and adventure.

The other U.S. locations to make the list were San Francisco, Milwaukee, Charleston and Big Bend National Park.