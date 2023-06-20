Utah named third deadliest state for young drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study is pointing a harrowing spotlight on Utah, with the state ranking among the deadliest in the country for young drivers.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over a five year period beginning in 2017, the study shows Utah's fatality rates involving 16-24-year-old drivers places it third in the nation.

Of the 860 driver fatalities that occurred in Utah between 2017-2021, the number of young driver deaths totaled 163. While the total number of deaths is lower than many other states, the 18.95% fatality rate in the younger age group slots Utah only behind Rhode Island (19.81%) and Texas (19.06%) in the national rankings.

Nearby Idaho was the eighth deadliest state in the U.S.

Texas led the nation with 2,292 deaths among 16-24-year-old drivers, followed by California (1,993) and Florida (1,604). Alaska recorded the fewest driver deaths with 27.

According to the study commissioned by personal injury attorney John Fitch, West Virginia is the safest state for young drivers with just 122 deaths and a 12.36% fatality rate in the group.

DEADLIEST STATES FOR YOUNG DRIVERS

