Utah National Guard helicopter involved in accident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Utah National Guard reports one of its helicopters was involved in a "training accident" in West Jordan Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Utah National Guard, the incident involved one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility at South Valley Regional Airport.

Exact details of the accident are not yet known, but two pilots are currently being treated by medical personnel and were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No deaths were reported in the incident.

