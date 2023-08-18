Utah national parks, surrounding areas brace for more flash flooding

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A day after buildings and campgrounds dealt with rising waters due to heavy storms, more flash flooding is considered probable throughout southern Utah on Friday.

The National Weather Service says there is an increase chance of flooding at all of the state's national parks, with the level rising to "expected" for Zion National Park.

As the monsoon flow continues into the weekend, flash flooding will be a high probability with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms for both northern and southern Utah over the next few days. National park visitors are urged to check in with visitor centers or rangers before heading out and to have a plan if threatening weather approaches.

On Thursday, multiple areas in the south were seen inundated with water, including Capital Reef National Park where the Fremont River flooded a portion of the campground and staff evacuated a section of the Fruita Campground and Gifford House. State Route 24 was also closed for a bit due to water on the highway near mile marker 82.

Capital Reef National Park Flooding at Capital Reef National Park

Video and photos from the Iron County Sheriff's Office and jail showed ceiling collapses and hallway flooding. One employee told FOX 13 News that they had never seen rainwater make it into the second floor cells where five flooded during the day.

Iron County Sheriff's Office Flooding at Iron County Sheriff's Office and Jail

Flash flooding was also seen along Highway 12 between Teasdale and Grover. Drivers were forced to stop as the road became impassable before waters finally receded.

