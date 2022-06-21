Utah neighborhood named among hottest in US

LEHI, Utah — It may not be Beverly Hills 90210, but one Utah zip code is feeling a little hot lately and it has nothing to do with the weather.

The Lehi neighborhood repping the 84043 zip was named one of the hottest in the entire country for the first half of 2022.

In Opendoor's latest rankings released Tuesday, Lehi placed 13th overall and was heralded as one of America's fastest growing cities by the online real estate company.

"Lehi is a bonafide hub for the tech industry. One of the oldest settled communities in Utah, it is now nicknamed Silicon Slope due to the area surrounding Lehi hosting offices for tech giants such as Microsoft, Adobe, Micron, and Ancestry.com. This rapid expansion has not detracted from the sparse suburban feel, myriad parks, and beautiful mountainous backdrop that residents love. Thirty minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport, Lehi is an ideal balance between a bustling city and the outdoors – a combination coveted by many remote workers and Millennials."

The rankings were created with data from local listing services where Opendoor operates.