Utah non-profit collects pet food for the Navajo community

SALT LAKE CITY — A northern Utah, native-led non-profit continues to answer calls for help from those living in the Navajo Nation.

NavajoStrong will travel to Tuba City, Arizona on February 17th to distribute dog and cat food they’ve collected through community donations.

According to Leah Swenson, warehouse manager with NavajoStrong, they recently received a request from elders who aren’t able to make it to the store to get their hands on pet food.

“There are actually not too many stores in that area, so it’s kind of hard for them to get supplies,” explains Swenson. “That’s why I’d rather just keep helping them out.”

“We always believe that the one can of food, the one bag of dog food makes a big difference, says Gretchen Willard, program director for NavajoStrong.

The group also says they’ll accept pet food that’s already open, or you can make monetary donations online.

Swenson says they’ll be accepting pet food donations through February 14th. The drop-off site is located at the Les Schwab Tire Center on 3751 W 3500 S in West Valley City.

Here’s a list of their most-needed items.

NavajoStrong came into existence in 2020 to assist the Navajo community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve made countless trips in that time distributing firewood, clothes, water, and other essentials.