Utah nonprofit calls for an end to spray-based mosquito abatement in the Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — The nonprofit group Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment is calling for the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District to discontinue the practice of spraying insecticides to reduce the mosquito population.

A lengthy report on UPHE's website concludes that the use of "adulticide" sprays, which are made to kill adult mosquitoes, is ineffective and can be counterproductive to controlling mosquito populations and preventing the spread of the West Nile virus.

"Furthermore, the medical literature strongly indicates that routine aerial spraying over Salt Lake City’s airshed represents a broad-based danger to public health," the report says.

The report cites research that found children born to mothers who lived near areas where aerial mosquito abatement measures are used are 37 percent more likely to be diagnosed with autism or a developmental delay than children from areas that don't have aerial mosquito abatement services.

Last month, SLCMAD announced a proposal to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force in aerial mosquito abatement. Under the proposal, the Air Force would deploy a low-flying C-130 to spray pesticides over large stretches of wetlands near the Salt Lake City International Airport in September.

The proposal, if followed, would give the opportunity for the Air Force to train pilots on flying at low altitudes and let SLCMAD save money by taking advantage of the Air Force's free service.

"At any one moment in time, between 40,000 and 50,000 women are pregnant in the state of Utah, many thousands of them will be exposed to some degree to known neurologic poisons from this aerial spraying proposal during the most critical stages of embryologic and fetal development. It has been universal advice from obstetricians for many years that their patients avoid any unnecessary pharmaceuticals, chemical exposures, and other contaminants to protect the integrity of fetal development, and that axiom certainly applies to pesticides," UPHE's report says.

The report says numerous health professionals and medical organizations have made statements linking exposure to chemicals such as the ones found in pesticides can be linked tobesity, cancer, heart disease, birth defects, reproductive pathology, and neurologic and brain disorders such as Parkinson’s, impaired intellect, autism and attention deficit disorder.

Members of UPHE's board are expected to hold a virtual press conference Wednesday to discuss the findings outlined in the report.

FOX 13 is awaiting comments from SLCMAD.

