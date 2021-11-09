Watch
Utah peace officer arrested, accused of enticing minor

Posted at 10:17 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 00:17:46-05

UTAH COUNTY — A law enforcement officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of enticing a teenage girl for sexual activity.

Court documents state that 55-year-old Victor Smith, a resident of Eagle Mountain, "holds a position of trust within the community as a certified peace officer" but did not specify what agency he worked for.

Smith was arrested on one 2nd-degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet or text and is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail.

Police say last week, Smith was in communication with someone who he thought was a 13-year-old girl and proposed that they perform sexual activities together.

The arresting officer requested that Smith be denied bail due to having access to children and sensitive information. A judge approved the request Saturday morning.

