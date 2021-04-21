Utah police, school district respond to 'Rape Day' warnings

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah police department and school district responded this week to concerns about unsubstantiated claims on social media.

For days, users on TikTok have claimed to have seen a video proclaiming April 24 to be "National Rape Day." The video was reported to be produced by a group of six men who encouraged people to commit sexual assault.

However, TikTok says a video does not exist on it site and no evidence of a video has been found.

Iron County Schools and Cedar City Police Department posted messages to Twitter Tuesday assuring parents their children were safe after the "Rape Day" warning was shared among students at Cedar City High School.

"Cedar High School administration and Iron County School District are keenly aware of the social media post that was sent by students and are actively addressing the situation according to school policies. There is no viable threat to the safety of our students from this post," read a post to the Iron County Schools Twitter account.

Despite assurances from TikTok that the video never existed, USA Today reports the #april24 hashtag had been searched 31.1 million times as of Tuesday.