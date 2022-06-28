Utah poll workers still play major role on election day

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the vast majority of voters in Salt Lake County choosing to mail in their ballots, there are still those who enjoy voting in person.

Susan Biggs is a key component of the election day process, serving as a poll worker, or what’s officially known as a "vote center specialist," going back to the 2008 election. She and other poll workers don’t get paid a lot for the time, but feel they get a lot in return while helping the wheels of democracy turn.

There’s not as much work to do at the ballots with the vote-by-mail option, especially during a primary election. But Biggs says things definitely ramp up during the general and presidential elections.

Unfortunately, Biggs says noticed, in some cases, people have been a little more rude during the last couple of cycles. However, her rock solid the election process remains steadfast.

“I have full confidence in the system here in Salt Lake County," said Biggs. "I can’t speak for anywhere else, but I know that it’s completely safe, you vote and your vote is counted. I’ve done audits afterwards, so I’ve seen the paper trail.

“We see a photo ID, we check your signature, we see if you’ve voted as soon as you vote, it’s on the poll pad. It is so streamlined right now it’s just very nice.”

Biggs said one of the more rewarding parts of being a poll worker is helping older citizens through the process. Of course, she's also heard many of the conspiracy theories about a rigged system and massive voter fraud, which she claims would be funny if it weren’t so untrue.

Poll workers are paid up to $295 a day and are required to attend a 3-hour training session and help set up the ballot boxes the day before elections. Biggs and her colleagues started their day at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will be at their locations until at least 8:30 p.m.